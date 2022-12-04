RFG Advisory LLC Buys 622 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $169.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $183.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day moving average of $158.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

