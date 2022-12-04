RFG Advisory LLC Buys 940 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

Shares of COP stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.12. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

