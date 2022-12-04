RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 4,122 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,659,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after buying an additional 125,094 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,621,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 878,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $76.90 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.88.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

