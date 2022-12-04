RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 8,243 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 146.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 127.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CubeSmart Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.