RFG Advisory LLC Has $398,000 Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in MSCI by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $54,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.56.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI opened at $518.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $456.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $646.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

