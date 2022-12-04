RFG Advisory LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,310 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

