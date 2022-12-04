RFG Advisory LLC Has $428,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,522,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.