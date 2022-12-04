RFG Advisory LLC Invests $374,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,815 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

PHM opened at $44.59 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

