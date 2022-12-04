RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

