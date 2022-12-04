RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,001 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.12 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.