RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.50% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $502,000.
Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.1 %
NAPR opened at $35.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $39.48.
