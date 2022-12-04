RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.69% of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,575,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,936,000 after purchasing an additional 132,374 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,059,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 71,276 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 106,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,824,000.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OALC opened at $21.41 on Friday. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32.

