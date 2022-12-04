RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,983 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $188.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.61. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $265.00.

