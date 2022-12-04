RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 7,165 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 21,627 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 70,534 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 395,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24.

