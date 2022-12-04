RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $581,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,068,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,162,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

