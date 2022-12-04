RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,669,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

IDXX stock opened at $435.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

