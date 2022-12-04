Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last Week

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $19.95 or 0.00117611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $374.21 million and approximately $404,383.39 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,759,050 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

