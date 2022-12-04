Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,453 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.6 %

FCX stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

