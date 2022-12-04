Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 2,625 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,784. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $46.60 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

