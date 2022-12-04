Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 678 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,744 shares of company stock worth $3,709,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

KEYS opened at $180.53 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

