Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 7,234 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after buying an additional 13,141,920 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after buying an additional 2,968,003 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,192 shares of company stock worth $3,961,157 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

