Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $109,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,532 shares of company stock worth $15,296,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MNST opened at $104.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.46. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.