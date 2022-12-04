Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $128,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Best Buy by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 32,091 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Best Buy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Best Buy by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,523 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Best Buy by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 134,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,633 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,616. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

