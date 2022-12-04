Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $134,000 in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 9.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 17.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 76.6% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Trading Down 1.2 %

Gold Fields Profile

GFI opened at $11.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $17.20.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.