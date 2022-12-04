Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 155.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 328,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 345.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 287,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 4.2 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

