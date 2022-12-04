Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 404.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 942.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.44.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

