Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $103,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $419.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.61. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $770.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.