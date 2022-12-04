Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $124,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Insider Activity

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,197 shares of company stock worth $14,084,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $75.84 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.