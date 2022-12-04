Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $132,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.70.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,257,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $1,920,204.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,257,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $383.21 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $564.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

