Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,604.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,508.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,479.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,776.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

