Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.30 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

