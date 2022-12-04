RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.66

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €39.66 ($40.89) and traded as high as €42.66 ($43.98). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €42.65 ($43.97), with a volume of 1,617,825 shares.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €39.39 and its 200-day moving average is €39.66.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

