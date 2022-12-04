Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0239 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $21.60 million and $10,600.91 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,255.55 or 0.07402548 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00080614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00059495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024660 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001404 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

