Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.
Saputo Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of SAP stock opened at C$33.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.33. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$36.05. The firm has a market cap of C$14.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.57.
Insider Activity
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Stories
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.