Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2022

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAPGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

Saputo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$33.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.33. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$36.05. The firm has a market cap of C$14.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,044.26. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.