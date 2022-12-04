Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

Saputo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$33.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.33. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$36.05. The firm has a market cap of C$14.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.44.

Get Saputo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.57.

Insider Activity

Saputo Company Profile

In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,044.26. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48.

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.