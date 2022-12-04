Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,707.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 961.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 715.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after buying an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $438,508,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

