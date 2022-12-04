SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

XSW stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.83 and a 52 week high of $169.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.33.

