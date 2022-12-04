Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10,704.30

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £107.04 ($128.06) and traded as high as £115.60 ($138.29). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £114.80 ($137.34), with a volume of 82,698 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPX. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a £122.50 ($146.55) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a £105 ($125.61) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £122.68 ($146.76).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is £109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £107.03. The firm has a market cap of £8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,801.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15.

In related news, insider Nicholas John Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of £102.39 ($122.49) per share, with a total value of £102,390 ($122,490.73).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

