Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $257.81

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.81 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.41). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 274.60 ($3.29), with a volume of 2,134,684 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.59) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,112.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 267.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 258.02.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

