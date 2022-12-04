Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 6,719,136 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after purchasing an additional 694,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

NYSE:SUI opened at $146.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.90. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

