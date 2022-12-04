Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.2 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $108.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $182.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

