Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 198.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DexCom were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DexCom by 280.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $118.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.72, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $144.96.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

