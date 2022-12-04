Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Workday were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $170.99 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $285.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

