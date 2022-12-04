Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,159 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 37,464 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

