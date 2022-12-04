Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tobam bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $141.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

