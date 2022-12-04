Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,054,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDY stock opened at $427.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,766 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

