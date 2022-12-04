Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.56 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG opened at $1,604.88 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,776.67. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,508.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1,479.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

