Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,635 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $93.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $164.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Cowen dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

