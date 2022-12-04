Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after buying an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 17,389.2% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,166 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

