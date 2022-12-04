Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 114,938 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of -82.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

