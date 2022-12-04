Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,116 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in State Street were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.35.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

